Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He was administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders were also present at the ceremony.

Himanta Biswa was elected unanimously by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday.

The newly-elected Chief Minister began his day by offering prayers at Doul Gobinda Temple and Kamakhya Temple and sought the blessings of the people of his constituency Jalukbari After that, he headed for the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.