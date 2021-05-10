Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to swear in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam today. Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam on Sunday. He will replace Sarbananda Sonowal, who tendered his resignation as Assam Chief Minister to Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Sunday.

52-year-old Sarma will take his oath as the Chief Minister at 12 noon today.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of the state.

"With fragrance of Assam in my heart & love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this Day, I vow to work with & for each one of you with greater passion Assam," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "This is the biggest day in my life, and I so fondly cherish your generous affection. I assure you we shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your vision of taking Assam, & NE to greater heights."

Sarma has played a stellar role in the success of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls in Assam with the alliance returning to power overcoming the stiff challenge posed by the Congress-led alliance.

Sarma, who was once close to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, felt sidelined in Congress as he had apparent chief ministerial ambitions and joined the BJP, which was looking for expansion in the northeast.

BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.

