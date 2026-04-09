‘Hindus being intimidated’: PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal days ahead of assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, particularly targeting Hindus.

Addressing a public rally in Asansol, where elections are scheduled on 23 April, PM Modi alleged that there was a time when “red posters” were used to threaten Hindus with violence, and claimed that similar tactics were being repeated under the TMC’s rule.

“Today, the TMC is doing exactly the same, once again, Hindus are being intimidated in the name of a specific community,” he said.

PM Modi said that the people of Bengal were seeking security for their land, faith, livelihoods, and the future of their children. “That is why April 23 will be a moment of decision for the future,” he asserted.

Modi also positioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the guarantor of national and regional security, highlighting its track record at the borders. “It is the BJP that has secured India’s western borders, and it is the BJP that will secure India’s eastern borders,” he said.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political battle in West Bengal, where the BJP is seeking to unseat the TMC in a high-stakes electoral contest. The April 23 polling will be a first phase in determining the trajectory of the election. The second phase will be on 29 April. Results will be declared on 4 May.

The ruthless government will go: PM Modi “I assure you that after May 4, the ruthless government will go, and the BJP government will come. Every single problem in this area will be resolved by our government,” Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi began the speech at the coal and industrial belt by invoking local deities Goddesses Kalyaneshwari and Ghagar Buri Chandi, Modi highlighted the state's "economic decadence", saying, "Bengal's contribution in national GDP has slid to mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier".

"TMC's repository of sins is now full. Asansol is being ruled by syndicate raj, coal and sand mafia," the Prime Minister said asserting that West Bengal will scale new heights after the change in guard.

PM Modi said the Centre allocated ₹45,000 crore for the revival of industries in Asansol.

The PM alleged, "The TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite hurdles created by the ruling party."

PM Modi said that one of the biggest concerns of the people of Bengal is the infiltrators. Those who have been living in their villages and neighborhoods for generations are watching their lands being taken over by infiltrators right before their eyes, he said.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Hisab' “In some places, the demographics have changed so drastically that people are not even allowed to go to temples and worship. In some areas, restrictions have been imposed on devotees going to temples daily, and they are only permitted to worship during Durga Puja," PM Modi said adding that by promoting infiltration, such conditions have been created today, and all of this is being orchestrated by the TMC government.

PM Modi also assure the people of Bengal that for development within the state, our the BJP governments strategy for West Bengal would be Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Hisab

“In Bengal, every looter will be made answerable” he said.

What happened in 2021 assembly elections? The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections were held in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April to elect all 294 members of the Legislative Assembly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some areas, restrictions have been imposed on devotees going to temples daily.

The incumbent Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected.