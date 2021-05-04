How Bengal bucked the saffron surge

How Bengal bucked the saffron surge9 min read . 09:09 PM IST
This election shows how politics based on welfare and gender can undercut Hindu-Muslim polarization.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This election shows how politics based on welfare and gender can undercut Hindu-Muslim polarization.
The longest, most communally-polarized election in West Bengal is over. Despite the bluster and predictions about a saffron wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has swept the polls. In the final tally, the TMC won 213 of the 294 seats in West Bengal, with the BJP winning just 77 seats.
After the 2019 national elections, the BJP did look as if it was primed to take over in West Bengal. In 2019, the BJP had surged to win 18 of the state’s 42 parliamentary constituencies—garnering more than 40% vote share. When broken down further, the BJP was ahead in 121 assembly segments, as compared to 164 for the TMC in 2019. With BJP’s massive war chest in terms of finances and institutional control, it was natural to assume that the BJP would make it through in 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.