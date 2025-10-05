How many phases will Bihar Election 2025 be held in? Here’s what the Election Commission has to say

In how many phases will the upcoming Bihar assembly polls be held, the Election Commission was asked in Patna today, October 5. The poll panel said in response that it will take a decision on this considering pros and cons

"We have listened to parties suggesting how many phases there should be, and the Election Commission will take a decision soon. Everything has pros and cons, and we will look into it," Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said responding to a question on number of phases.

CEC-led delegation in Bihar Kumar led a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to Bihar for two days to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls. The delegation included Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The exact dates of the voting for Bihar election 2025 will be known only in the official press conference by Election Commission of India. And usually, the commission’s visit to a poll-bound state is just days before the announcement of the election schedule.

The term of the Bihar Assembly is ending on 22 November. So the elections have to be held before that date.

When was Bihar Election held in 2020? In 2020, the Bihar Assembly election was the first exercise held after COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Bihar elections were held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November.

The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the winner with 125 elected MLAs, whereas the principal opposition coalition of Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.

This year, the election schedule will take the festivals into account. Chhath and Diwali fall between October 18 and October 28. So, the poll panel will announce the dates accordingly.

