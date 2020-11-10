How the BJP took the lead in the battle for Bihar, in four charts

In many seats, the contest was tight. At 3.30 pm, in 67 seats, the lead was less than 5 percentage points. The RJD was involved in as many as 41 of them, and was trailing in 24 of them. While the JD (U) also has significant stakes in these closely contested seats, leading in 18 and second in 14, its ally BJP was not as involved. Rather, the BJP seems to have significant margins where it is leading, and this can potentially swing the scales in favour of the NDA in the final outcome.