The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 are scheduled to be declared today (May 2).

The counting of votes on 294 seats in the state has begun on Sunday at 8 am following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The early trends showed that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing from the Nandigram seat.

How to check West Bengal Assembly election result 2021 online?

All live news and updates of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 can be checked on the livemint.com website. Click here for the real-time results.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on the following websites of the Election Commission of India – eci.nic.in, eciresults.nic.in and eci.gov.in.

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and the challenger BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

The ruling TMC surged ahead of challenger BJP in West Bengal, leading in 101 of the 156 seats from where trends were available till 10:30 am.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in only 53 places.

The two parties were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the initial stages of counting.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.

