The counting of votes for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am today, December 8. Most poll predictions have pointed to a comfortable majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995. Gujarat voted on December 1 and 5 to elect its next government. The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

How to track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 results?

You can track live updates on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website here, news channels, too, will provide live coverage of the counting of votes. Besides, you can also track the results at Livemint's live blog coverage of Gujarat here

The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided today.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Ahead of this month's elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.