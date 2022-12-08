How to track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 counting updates

The counting of votes for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am today, December 8. Most poll predictions have pointed to a comfortable majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995. Gujarat voted on December 1 and 5 to elect its next government. The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}