BJP national president JP Nadda on 12 November has said that the party will win the Himachal Pradesh Polls further adding that Jairam Thakur will continue to be the CM.
While speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP President said, “We definitely are in comfortable majority. Election has been contested under the leadership of Jairam Thakur and he will continue (to be the CM face)."
“People of Himachal are aware of their rights & voting right. So, polling is always good here. I see zeal, people want to give BJP another chance. I also see that people love & trust PM Modi & want BJP govt again. I see a favourable atmosphere for BJP, he added.
Himachal Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive direct fight, recorded a voter turnout of 37.19 per cent in the first five hours till 1 pm on Saturday, the Election Commission said.
The voting commenced on a tardy note and gradually picked up pace as the sun came up in the hill state where the BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government.
The voting started on a slow note with only around 5 per cent polling recorded in the first hour. Till 11 am, 19.98 percent polling was recorded.
At 1 pm, the state recorded 37.19 percent.
The highest polling of 41.89 percent was recorded in Sirmour district, followed by 41.17 percent in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.
The high altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest of 21.95 per cent while Chamba saw 28.35 percent voting till 1 pm.
Anni constituency in Kullu recorded a polling of 46.04 per cent, Barsar 45.49 per cent, Jubbal Kotkhai 46.07 per cent, Theog 46 per cent and Rohru constituency recorded a turnout of 46.70 per cent.
The lowest turnout of 21 per cent was recorded in Bhoranj constituency, Rampur with 21.09 per cent and 21.95 per cent in Lahaul Spiti assembly constituency so far. Top leaders, including Chief Minister Thakur, voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple.
Voting to elect a new government in Himachal Pradesh, spread across 68 seats in the state.
A total of 55,92,828 electors who can cast their votes till 5 pm today will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray.
Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 third-gender. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.
The high-voltage campaigning by political parties ended on November 10.
The fight is in between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and is contesting on all the 68 seats. The challenge for the ruling BJP is be to buck anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government.
Besides these three parties, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray.
