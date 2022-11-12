The fight is in between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and is contesting on all the 68 seats. The challenge for the ruling BJP is be to buck anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}