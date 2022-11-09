The poll-bound hill state, Himachal Pradesh will witness a three-cornered electoral contest on November 12 this year, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s direct entry into ‘BJP vs Congress’ face-off giving new option to people here.

A section of Congress leaders say that AAP's emergence in opposition space in Himachal Pradesh has given an alternative to the voters fatigued by BJP rule. However, the incumbent government exudes confidence in winning the state assembly elections for the second consecutive term.

The elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes on December 8 in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP strives hard to break ‘the trend’ in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress for many decades now and that is what the party has pinned its hopes on. This year, the incumbent BJP is trying hard to break this trend of ‘no government is re-elected in the consecutive term' in Himachal.

In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP bagged 44 seats and the Congress 21 in the 68-member assembly, with the ruling party getting a vote share of 48.8 per cent and the grand old party 41.7 per cent. In 2012, the Congress had won the assembly polls bagging 36 seats and the BJP could get only 26.

Earlier, JP national president JP Nadda, while exuding confidence in BJP's victory in Himachal, said that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people are excited and are blessing our campaign. People have given much love to PM Modi and have made up their minds to bless BJP in the upcoming election on November 12," Nadda had said.

However, the ruling party has been heavily criticized by its traditional opponent, Congress, over the development of state in the past five years. Congress said that the saffron party has nothing to showcase in the last five years and accusing chief minister Jairam Thakur of seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead.

BJP has also promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments as he released the party's manifesto here.

Himachal polls: Congress banks on anti-incumbency factor

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and legacy of party stalwart Virbhadra Singh to win the assembly elections in the hill state. However, it faced with internal rumblings and defections in the recent past that may hurt its performance at the hustings.

A total of 26 Congress leaders have quit the grand old party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, days ahead of assembly elections in the hill state. This comes as a big jolt to the Congress party with three days to go for the polling.

Though the party has fielded some young leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya and ex-minister B D Bali's son Raghubir Bali, it failed to field some of its youth leaders in the November 12 assembly polls.

Besides, the presence of a tall leader like Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, is missing this time, even though it is banking on his legacy as his wife Pratibha Singh is leading the campaign in the state elections.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that the party was headed towards a two-thirds majority in the state. He also commented on the potential challenge being faced by the Congress in the absence of stalwart Virbhadra Singh, and said ‘change is the law of nature’.

"A new line of leadership has already emerged in the Congress and anyone can lead the party," he said.

In its manifesto, the Congress has also made a host of promises to woo the voters in the state. These include restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, payment of ₹1,500 to women and government jobs to all those working on outsourced employment, which are catching the attention of voters so far.

As part of expansion plan, AAP sets eyes on Himachal Pradesh

The entry of Aam Aadmi Party in a conventionally direct fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP is also expected to queer the pitch for the grand old party which suffered heavily after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party entered the Delhi politics in 2013.

After a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has made several rounds in the hill state promising better education and health services, while pitching the Delhi model of schools and hospitals.

A few days ago, Arvind Kejriwal also held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district to bolster the party’s campaign for November 12 elections. In his address, Kejriwal urged people to elect AAP stating that November 12 election will change their destiny if AAP voted to power.

He said that the people of Himachal had no choice earlier, hence, the BJP and Congress ruled ‘one-by-one’. “Now, there's a new and honest party has come," he added.

The party has fielded candidates in all the 64 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. However, thee party's campaign in Himachal has slowed down as the party seems to be focusing on investing its energy in Gujarat that will go to polls in two phases in early December this year.

(With inputs from agencies)