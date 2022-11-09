HP polls: BJP strives to break the trend, Cong battling rebellion, AAP seeks expansion4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:52 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes on December 8.
The poll-bound hill state, Himachal Pradesh will witness a three-cornered electoral contest on November 12 this year, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s direct entry into ‘BJP vs Congress’ face-off giving new option to people here.