HP polls: Congress' manifesto out; promises free power, old pension scheme

According to the manifesto, Congress has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, and a ₹10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.
Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12. The grand old party launched the manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
According to the manifesto, the party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, and a ₹10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency, as per PTI reports.
Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.
Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.
"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said as quoted by PTI.
The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.
In Himachal Pradesh, the counting of votes will take place on December 8. More than 43,000 fist time voters will participate in the state Assembly polls. The Election Commission (EC) has set the date before election be completed as 10 December.
As per the electoral roll published on 10 October, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which around 55,000 are PwD electors, while over 1.22 lakh are 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters in Himachal Pradesh.
The EC will also set up 7,881 polling stations across 68 Assembly seats for the smooth conduct of elections. Around 142 polling stations will be operated by women and 37 polling station will be operated by Divyang people.
