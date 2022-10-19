HP Polls: Employees of essential services to cast vote through postal ballot

According to an official release, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg stated on Tuesday that Absentee Voters in Essential Services (AVES) could use postal ballots to cast their vote by submitting Form 12-D to the Returning Officer (RO).
This category of essential services officials includes doctors, para-medical Staff, ambulance service of the health department, drivers and conductors of HRTC, excluding local route bus services, fire Services, the staff on milk supply service of HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies, local media persons authorized by ECI, pump operator and turner in Jal Shakti Department and electrician and lineman in HPSEB, who are enrolled in electoral rolls can cast their vote through postal ballot.
According to Garg, these AVES will receive certificates from departmental nodal offices in accordance with Election Commission of India guidelines.
The CEO said such applications seeking postal ballot facilities should reach the Returning Officer (RO) by October 21, 2022. This facility is being extended for the first time in Himachal Pradesh.
The Election Commission had previously announced that people over the age of 80 and people with disabilities greater than 40% could vote by postal ballet.
Himachal Pradesh is very important despite its small size. It is one of the states in which voters typically elect a new government every five years. Consequently, despite winning the state in 2017, the BJP is aware that it faces a formidable opponent in the Congress, which enjoys substantial regional support.
The resurgent AAP, which also enters the run-up to Himachal Pradesh fresh off a sweeping victory in the neighboring state of Punjab, poses a formidable threat to incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur.
The Congress is motivated by its victories in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats — Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai — in the Himachal Pradesh by-elections last year hoping to maximize its chances.
The last date for filing the nomination for candidature in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is October 25.
The polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will take place on November 12.
The Congress on Tuesday declared its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with party fielding senior leaders including Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari and Chander Kumar. Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, has again been fielded from Shimla Rural.
The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP and has made "guarantees" to the people of the state. In the 2017 election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 seats while the Congress got 21.
BJP core group meeting was held in the national capital on Monday. The meeting was held at the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi.
Chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, National vice president and election in-charge Saudan Singh, and Central Minister Anurag Thakur were present for the meeting.
On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the party's campaign song for the assembly election 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar' at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour.
The Himalayan state's political future appears to be in flux at this time. The BJP would become the first party to retain its position since 1985 if it is successful in maintaining its hold.
The counting of votes will be done on December 8.
