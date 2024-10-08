‘Huge responsibility’: AAP’s Mehraj Malik wins from Doda, opens party account in J&K

Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections after party candidate Mehraj Malik won by a margin of 4,538 votes from BJP’s candidate Gajay Singh Rana

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
‘Huge responsibility’: AAP’s Mehraj Malik wins from Doda, opens party account in J&K
‘Huge responsibility’: AAP’s Mehraj Malik wins from Doda, opens party account in J&K

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections after party candidate Mehraj Malik won by a margin of 4,538 votes from BJP’s candidate Gajay Singh Rana.

Malik, after winning the assembly polls from Doda legislative constituency, said, “This is a big thing, and I have received a huge responsibility..." 

According to Election Commission data, the AAP candidate secured 23,228 votes, while Gajay Singh Rana of BJP was on second position with 18,690 votes. Khalid Najib Suharwardy of National Conference was on third position with 13,334 votes.  

It is important to note that Malik, 36 years-old, has open the electoral space for the Aam Aadmi Party in a region, which until recently, was least expected to elect a non-traditional party.

Malik became popular for his strong criticism of the administration under the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. During his election campaign, he promised to improve basic amenities in his mountainous constituency if he win the Assembly elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Doda seat was won by the BJP's Shakti Raj. The Doda Assembly seat traditionally flipped between the National Conference and the Congress since the first poll in 1962.

 

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Huge responsibility’: AAP’s Mehraj Malik wins from Doda, opens party account in J&K

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.20
    03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.1 (-3.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    279.40
    03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.05 (4.51%)

    Tata Motors share price

    917.00
    03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-1.2%)

    Wipro share price

    525.75
    03:10 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.65 (-1.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,034.00
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    584.55 (7.85%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,513.10
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1017.25 (7.54%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,537.30
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    51 (3.43%)

    Coforge share price

    7,303.50
    03:07 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    95.35 (1.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    218.00
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -10.8 (-4.72%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    947.90
    03:04 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -34.05 (-3.47%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,727.00
    03:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -59.95 (-3.35%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.35
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.95 (-3.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Safari Industries India share price

    2,642.05
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    231.6 (9.61%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.00
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    47.2 (8.71%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.55
    03:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.25 (8.68%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,675.95
    03:07 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    207.45 (8.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.