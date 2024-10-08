Aam Aadmi Party has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections after party candidate Mehraj Malik won by a margin of 4,538 votes from BJP’s candidate Gajay Singh Rana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections after party candidate Mehraj Malik won by a margin of 4,538 votes from BJP’s candidate Gajay Singh Rana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Malik, after winning the assembly polls from Doda legislative constituency, said, “This is a big thing, and I have received a huge responsibility..."

According to Election Commission data, the AAP candidate secured 23,228 votes, while Gajay Singh Rana of BJP was on second position with 18,690 votes. Khalid Najib Suharwardy of National Conference was on third position with 13,334 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that Malik, 36 years-old, has open the electoral space for the Aam Aadmi Party in a region, which until recently, was least expected to elect a non-traditional party.

Malik became popular for his strong criticism of the administration under the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. During his election campaign, he promised to improve basic amenities in his mountainous constituency if he win the Assembly elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Doda seat was won by the BJP's Shakti Raj. The Doda Assembly seat traditionally flipped between the National Conference and the Congress since the first poll in 1962. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}