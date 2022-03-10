Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conveyed his best wishes to the winners of the assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur – and stated that he accepts people's mandate.

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication," wrote Gandhi on Twitter.

“We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," he added.

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.



My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.



We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

With votes being counted for assembly elections held over February and March, trends revealed that the BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab. The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

This comes as political observers termed the Congress party's defeat a "huge setback" which can leave Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "brand value diminished".

Rasheed Kidwai, the author of '24, Akbar Road' and 'Sonia: A Biography', opined that nothing seems to be working for the Gandhi family siblings.

"They had made a huge gamble in Punjab projecting a Dalit chief minister but it has boomeranged very badly on them. Similarly, Priyanka Gandhi's foray into Uttar Pradesh has come to a naught. So it raises a question mark. They are losing credibility in the Congress 'parivaar'," Kidwai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It is not just about the Group of 23 leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, but the Congress workers at large are "losing faith in them", he claimed.

"I think the loyalists will try to rally around the Gandhi family but it is time for them to smell coffee and try to democratise the leadership. While they can continue to lead the party, but they can have a proper election for CWC... It is no longer a matter between them and the G23. The average Congress person is losing patience and respect (for them)," said Kidwai, a chronicler of the Congress party's political journey.

Echoing similar views, Sanjay K Pandey, a Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and a political commentator, said the worst situation is that of the Congress and the results had "diminished the brand value" of the Gandhi siblings.

"It would embolden the G-23 and other opponents within the party," Pandey told PTI.

Manindra Nath Thakur, an associate professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Political Studies, said the results had made matters worse for the Congress which was "already in trouble" and its senior leaders were awaiting to comment on this.

"They (the Gandhi family) have to realise that politics is not an individual game but a collective game. Orchestrating forces within the party is missing," he said.

Thakur said that with every defeat in polls the dissident voices within the party will grow louder.

He asserted that the Congress must develop regional satraps and said the party should have encouraged leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and Sachin Pilot and projected them as a new leadership but failed to do so.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.