‘If there’s mass exclusion, we'll immediately step in': Supreme Court to hear petitions against Bihar SIR on Aug 12, 13

The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in poll-bound Bihar on August 12 and 13.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, while responding to the apprehensions that 65 lakh voters are going to be excluded from the to-be-published draft list, observed orally that if there is any mass exclusion, then the Court will step in, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

Appearing for the Association for Democratic Reforms, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, informed the Court about the ECI's statement that 65 lakh persons have not submitted the enumeration forms during the SIR process as they are either dead or have permanently shifted elsewhere. Bhushan told the bench that these persons will have to apply afresh for inclusion in the list.

Justice Surya Kant, observing that the Election Commission of India, being a Constitutional authority, will be deemed to act in accordance with the law, assured that the Court will hear the concerns. "We are here, we will hear you," Justice Kant assured.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, saying it would once and for all decide the pleas against the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The time schedule to conduct the final hearing of the matter will be fixed on July 29, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi said.

On Tuesday, Justice Bagchi said, "Jan 2025 list is the starting point if there was no SIR. Draft list will be published by ECI. Your apprehension is 65 lakh odd voters will not feature...they (ECI) are seeking correction vis-a-vis 2025 entry. We are overviewing the thing as a judicial authority. If there is mass exclusion, we will immediately step in. Bring 15 people saying they are alive."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, for RJD MP Manoj Jha, said, "They know who the 65 lakh people...If they mention the names in draft list, we have no problem.

"If draft list is conspicuously silent, you will bring to our notice," Justice Kant said. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, for the ECI, said that the procedure allows the filing of objections to the draft list.



The opposition is continuously raising questions over transparency and the verification process in the ongoing SIR in Bihar.

Earlier on Monday, both houses of parliament were adjourned several times amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing SIR in poll-bound Bihar, as well as other issues of public importance.

A united opposition stalled Parliament in the first week primarily over this issue, as it has claimed that the exercise is aimed at helping the BJP-led alliance in the poll-bound state, amid the EC's assertion that it is solely focused on ensuring that only eligible people cast their votes.

The Election Commission of India has yet again asserted that no names will be deleted from draft rolls without following due process, amid opposition claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voters' list will deprive crores of eligible citizens from their right to vote.

In a statement issued on July 27, the poll panel also listed 10 aims of the SIR exercise to underline that it is all-inclusive and does not aim to deprive any eligible citizen of their right to vote.