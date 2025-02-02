Delhi Elections 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress and asserted that the Union Budget has filled every family with happiness. Modi also expressed confidence about the party's win in the election and said that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi on February 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party and invoked former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to highlight the income tax relief announced in Budget 2025. Modi said that never after independence have those earning up to ₹12 lakh received such a relief.

On Sunday, presenting the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to ₹12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

"If someone had a salary of ₹12 lakh at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru — one-fourth would have gone to the government as tax. If there was the government of Indira Gandhi today, ₹10 lakh of your 12 lakh would have gone to govt as tax," said Mod while addressing a public rally in RK Puram ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Stating that even just 10–12 years ago, during the Congress government, had you earned ₹12 lakh, ₹2,60,000 would have gone as a tax, Modi added, “After yesterday's budget of the BJP govt - those who earn ₹12 lakh will not have to pay a single rupee as tax."

“Our middle class has a huge role in the development of India. It is only the BJP who respects the middle class and rewards the honest taxpayers. After yesterday's Budget, the entire country is saying that this is the friendliest Budget for the middle class of India," Modi added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and said that 'AP-da' committed scams even in health measures, those who 'looted' people will have to return it.

Stating that 'AAP-da' was spreading rumours, PM Modi added, “No jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi and no welfare scheme closed."

“BJP govt will be formed in Delhi on Feb 8, and by March 8, International Women's Day, women will start receiving ₹2,500," added Modi.