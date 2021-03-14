Days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair in Kolkata. She will address the gathering at the end of the rally in Hazra.

Taking to Twitter, ahead of her roadshow, the West Bengal CM said that she was still in a lot of pain, but she feels the pain of people even more.

" We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!" The West Bengal CM tweeted.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021





This will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

On 10 March, the chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The chief minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

