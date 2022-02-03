In December last year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Uttar Pradesh’s economy is worsening instead of improving. Making the assertion in a statement, Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin. "The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it," he said. "The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back," Yadav said, PTI reported.