In 5 years, Uttar Pradesh becomes India's second-largest economy: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
12:20 PM IST

Stating that Uttar Pradesh was neglected after independence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the development in merely five years contributed to making the state's economy at number 2 spot

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that after the BJP retained power in 2017, the state has become the country's second-largest economy from being at the sixth and seventh position. 

Stating that Uttar Pradesh was neglected after independence, Chief Minister said the development in merely five years contributed to making the state's economy at number 2 spot.

“UP's economy from 1947-to 2017 was at 6th, 7th spot (in the country). No work done in 70 years...But in merely 5 years, we have successfully helped the UP economy reach the 2nd spot, " ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

In December last year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Uttar Pradesh’s economy is worsening instead of improving. Making the assertion in a statement, Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin. "The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it," he said. "The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back," Yadav said, PTI reported.

The state of Uttar Pradesh goes into elections in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

