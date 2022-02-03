This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“UP's economy from 1947-to 2017 was at 6th, 7th spot (in the country). No work done in 70 years...But in merely 5 years, we have successfully helped the UP economy reach the 2nd spot, " ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
In December last year, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Uttar Pradesh’s economy is worsening instead of improving. Making the assertion in a statement, Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what basis he had claimed that the UP economy has gone into a tailspin. "The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it," he said. "The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back," Yadav said, PTI reported.