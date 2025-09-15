In Bihar’s Purnea, PM Modi greeted with a Makhana garland, unveils ₹36,000 cr worth projects | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on Monday with a garland of Makhana, or fox nuts—the popped seeds of the prickly waterlily plant, which are popular as a snack worldwide – during a public rally in Purnea district of poll-bond Bihar

Bihar accounts for about 90 per cent of the country’s total Makhana production in several districts, including Purnea. Their favourable climatic conditions and fertile soil contribute to the superior quality of Makhana.

Modi also launched the National Makhana Board on the occasion. The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar, announced in the Union Budget this year, will give a major boost to Makhana production in the State and the country and strengthen Bihar's presence on the global map in this sector.

Projects worth ₹ 36,000 crore Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar.

He also inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the presence of people in large numbers.

"First of all, I apologise to all of you. My programme in Kolkata took a little longer, and because of that, I was late in reaching here. Despite that, you people came in such large numbers to bless us. You stayed for such a long time. I express my gratitude to you," he said.

Thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur Among the projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth ₹25,000 crore. The project is designed using ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology. It will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar's energy security.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase 1 of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over ₹2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. It will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

Slams RJD, Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the RJD and the Congress for alleged misgovernance during their rule in Bihar, and claimed that mothers and sisters will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls.

Bihar goes to assembly polls later this year.

"Bihar had suffered a lot due to misgovernance by the RJD and the Congress. They can't digest the state's development. Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls," Modi said.

The PM asserted that Bihar has always played a major role in the country's development, safety and security. He accused the leaders of the RJD and the Congress of being concerned only about their families. Modi asserted that he believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'.

"Modi's motto is to support poor people," he said.