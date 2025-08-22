In poll-bound Bihar, Narendra Modi backs NDA bills on PM and CM removal: ‘Who doesn’t know why Opposition is scared?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, slammed the Opposition for criticising the three contentious bills for the removal of the PM, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Speaking at a rally in poll-bound Bihar, Narendra Modi said that everyone knows why the INDIA bloc opposition leaders are scared of the proposed laws.

“We know why the Opposition is scared of these laws?” Modi said, speaking at the rally in Gayaji.

Also Read | Modi Govt may find it tough to pass bills on PM, CM removal in Parliament

On Wednesday, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders intensified the protests in the Lok Sabha soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the three contentious bills.

Some members tore the papers and threw them at the Home Minister while he was tabling the proposed laws. The opposition alleged that the new piece of legislation would only bring India closer to a "police state."

The contentious bills are the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which covers the PM, states, and Delhi NCT; the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill; and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.

“If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail," Narendra Modi said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Bihar, West Bengal today

The three bills propose that a sitting minister, chief minister, or prime minister will automatically be out of office if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight for an offence that carries a jail term of at least five years.

"Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption... NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview,” Modi said, perhaps, referring to Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who did not resign as chief minister despite being in jail in a money-landering case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted how his government at the Centre has had a clean record since coming to power in 2014 comparing it with ‘corupt’ tenure of Congress that last 60-70 years. “And each kid of Bihar is aware of RJD's corrption,” the PM said.

The RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing this law, Modi said. "They are very angry. Who doesn't know what they are afraid of?... They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered... They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest," he added.

In the upcoming Bihar polls, the BJP-led NDA will be up against INDIA bloc comprising the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

PM Modi launches projects Earlier, Narendra Modi launched several projects, including the 660 MW Buxar thermal power plant, worth a total of ₹6,880 crore, from Bihar's Gayaji district.

Narendra Modi also flagged off two trains -- Amrit Bharat Express between Gayaji and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma. The latter will give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage across key Buddhist sites in the region.

Also Read | PM Modi mourns NRI tycoon Swraj Paul, hails his legacy of philanthropy

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

The PM also inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

The medical facility includes advanced oncology OPD and IPD wards, operation theatres, modern laboratories, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit), they said.