In poll-bound Bihar, PM Narendra Modi doubles down on ‘infiltrators’: ‘Cong, RJD want to snatch people’s rights’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the increasing number of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern, and to tackle this danger, he has proposed a demographic mission, which will begin its work shortly.

PM Narendra Modi also accused the Opposition Congress and RJD of plotting to "snatch away people’s rights and give them to illegal immigrants" to expand their vote banks in the poll-bound state.

“People of Bihar need to be aware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country. The Congress and the RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank,” the prime minister said, addressing a rally in Gayaji of Bihar.

In the upcoming Bihar polls, the BJP-led NDA will face off against the INDIA bloc, which comprises the RJD, the Congress, and the Left parties.

Narendra Modi also assured that the 'double engine’ NDA government will not let illegal immigrants take away the opportunities meant for Indians and decide the future of the country.

Referring to the ‘High-Power Demography Mission,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mission will begin shortly and the government will "throw out every illegal immigrant" from the country.

"To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant... People of Bihar need to beware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country... Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to these immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote banks, " Narendra Modi said.

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and saying that they threaten national security.

"From the Red Fort, I have talked about the danger of infiltrators. Bihar is facing the danger too. The increasing population of intruders in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar. We will not let illegal immigrants rob the rights of Indians," Narendra Modi said.