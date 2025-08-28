In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi vows to prove BJP, RSS 'win elections by stealing’ votes | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday doubled down on his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that he will prove in future that the saffron party wins elections by stealing votes.

“You have put all your strength into this journey. Small children are coming, they are saying in my ear that Narendra Modi steals votes. In Karnataka, we have shown by giving proof that the BJP has stolen votes,” Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said during the ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

The rally in poll-bound Bihar started eleven days ago after Rahul Gandhi's allegation of ‘vote chori’ against the Election Commission and the BJP. The INDIA bloc party RJD's Tejaswi Yadav also accompanied Rahul in the rally in poll-bound Bihar

“Before that, I never said that the BJP and the Election Commission are stealing votes. Till now, I have given proof only of Karnataka. In the coming time, I will give proof of the Lok Sabha elections and the Haryana elections. We will prove that BJP and RSS win elections by stealing votes,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also emphasised that the people of Bihar would not allow the BJP and Election Commission to "rob" them of their right to vote.

“We have exposed the BJP and the EC, who were indulging in stealing votes... They did it in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. Now they want to repeat it in Bihar,” Gandhi said.

Ahead of the rally, he visited the famed Janaki Temple in the area and offered prayers. Bihar will go to the polls later this year.