Income tax department seizes over 16 crore cash after raids in Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department has seized "unaccounted" cash of over 16 crore and detected black income of about 80 crore after it raided multiple entities in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said.

It said the action was part of election surveillance being carried out by the department for the ensuing assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The searches were carried out on March 16 and 17 in Chennai, Tiruppur and Dharapuram.

"Five premises belong to five entities, who, in addition to their regular business, are also acting as cash handlers. The action resulted in a cash seizure of 5.32 crore," the Board said in a statement.

In another case, searches were carried out against a business group engaged in yarn trading and supply of PPE kits, bags and baby care kits to various state governments.

"The unaccounted income so generated is utilised for making investments in land and expansion of business," the statement said.

"The search has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of 11.50 crore and total unaccounted income detected so far is 80 crore," it said.

Polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

