The Income Tax Department has seized "unaccounted" cash of over ₹16 crore and detected black income of about ₹80 crore after it raided multiple entities in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said.

It said the action was part of election surveillance being carried out by the department for the ensuing assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Income Tax Department conducts searches in Tamil Nadu



The search has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹11.50 crore and total unaccounted income detected so far is ₹80 crore.



Further investigations are in progress.@FinMinIndia https://t.co/mVYLzrOa7B — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 19, 2021

The searches were carried out on March 16 and 17 in Chennai, Tiruppur and Dharapuram.

"Five premises belong to five entities, who, in addition to their regular business, are also acting as cash handlers. The action resulted in a cash seizure of ₹5.32 crore," the Board said in a statement.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

In another case, searches were carried out against a business group engaged in yarn trading and supply of PPE kits, bags and baby care kits to various state governments.

"The unaccounted income so generated is utilised for making investments in land and expansion of business," the statement said.

"The search has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹11.50 crore and total unaccounted income detected so far is ₹80 crore," it said.

Polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via