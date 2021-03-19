Income tax department seizes over 16 crore cash after raids in Tamil Nadu

Polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6

The Income Tax Department has seized "unaccounted" cash of over ₹16 crore and detected black income of about ₹80 crore after it raided multiple entities in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the CBDT said.

The searches were carried out on March 16 and 17 in Chennai, Tiruppur and Dharapuram.

"Five premises belong to five entities, who, in addition to their regular business, are also acting as cash handlers. The action resulted in a cash seizure of ₹5.32 crore," the Board said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another case, searches were carried out against a business group engaged in yarn trading and supply of PPE kits, bags and baby care kits to various state governments.

"The search has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹11.50 crore and total unaccounted income detected so far is ₹80 crore," it said.

Polls to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6.

