Congress is aware that their desired vote is no longer with them, Akhilesh Yadav said

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at Congress stating that the grand old party ‘is aware that the vote they were searching for is not with them’ and hence they now want ‘a caste census’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav has been severely critical of the Congress since the two parties failed to stitch an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. He also claimed that INDIA can't win against BJP if such confusion prevails.

"It is the same Congress party that did not give the numbers of the caste census earlier. Now everyone knows that until and unless you don't have the support of the backward castes and tribes, you won't succeed," said Akhilesh Yadav, while speaking to the media in Hardoi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's a miracle that now the Congress party wants a caste census. Congress party is now aware that the vote they were searching for is not with them anymore," he added.

‘INDIA can't win against BJP if…’ He also stressed that alleged Congress betrayed them and if this confusion prevails, the INDIA alliance would never be able to defeat the BJP.

"If Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we will fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won't succeed," said Akhilesh Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress has been championing the caste census with an assurance that such a census would be carried out in states that the Congress forms the government.

This follows the release of Caste Survey data by the Bihar government with figures that may have ramifications for the Lok Sabha polls next year, showing that Other Backward Castes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state's population.

