Assembly elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. However, in Telangana, Congress is likely to claim Chhattisgarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per Anurag Thakur. He said the public rejected Congress because it had concentrated on caste-based politics.

"The country has faith in PM Modi. All states have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi's guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress' guarantees have failed. People have rejected the Congress governments," the Union Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It has become clear that the blessings of the people are with the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the politics of uniting the people, and on the other hand, Congress divides the country," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi praised PM Modi's leadership. He credited his honesty, dedication and determination for the party's success.

"The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied", he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The mandate gives the party leadership a free hand in deciding on chief ministers in all three states," PTI quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

"The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor," Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said while taking a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out."

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje thanked BJP president JP Nadda for the victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is the victory of the people of the state who have rejected Congress' misgovernance and accepted BJP's 'suraaj' (good governance). Also, this victory gives a chance to Modi ji to serve the people of the country in 2024," Raje said.

INDIA ‘cannot win’ in 2024 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, a key member of the INDIA bloc, said the opposition alliance would not win if the situation continued to be so.

"Judging the results of the INDIA alliance in the state elections, if the situation is like this in the future, we cannot win," Abdullah said. “BJP should be congratulated because we were not expecting this result." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Congress' claims in the state elections, their success was limited to only winning in Telangana, as per Abdullah.

“Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states (sic)," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

“We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, thanked the people of Telangana. “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," says a translated version of Gandhi's tweet.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.