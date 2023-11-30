comScore
India Today-Axis My India exit polls: BJP to sweep MP, close contest with Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh
India Today-Axis My India exit polls: BJP to sweep MP, close contest with Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India Today-Axis My India exit polls: Here is what India-Today India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted for all five states

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during Telangana's state assembly elections in Hyderabad. (AFP)Premium
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during Telangana's state assembly elections in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Pollsters on Thursday predicted the exit polls for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh. Here is what India-Today India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted for all five states

Close call in Chhattisgarh

Congress is likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh as BJP is looking to regain power. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts that Congress is likely to get 40-50 seats and BJP is likely to win somewhere between 36-46 seats in the Assembly.

Also Read: Assembly elections Exit Poll: BJP to win in Raj, close contest in Chhattisgarh

Hope for Congress in Rajasthan

The India Today-Axis My India is one of the rare pollsters who have given chance to Congress that it may retain power in the state. The poll predicted that Congress may win 106 seats, and  the BJP may win 80 to 100 seats.

Its BJP in Madhya Pradesh

The India Today-Axis My India in its exit poll has forecasted that BJP will remain in power in the state with 140-162 seats and the Congress is likely to get just 68-90 seats.

Also Read: Congress to form govt in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana; BJP to retain MP

Opposition coming to power in Mizoram

The India Today-Axis My India in its exit poll has predicted that The Zoram People's Movement is likely to win 28-35 of the seats in a 40-member Mizoram Assembly.

Also Read: Exit polls show BJP lead in MP, Raj; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Telangana

*To be updated once out

 

 

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 09:02 PM IST
