India Today-Axis My India exit polls: BJP to sweep MP, close contest with Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh
India Today-Axis My India exit polls: Here is what India-Today India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted for all five states
Pollsters on Thursday predicted the exit polls for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh. Here is what India-Today India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted for all five states
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message