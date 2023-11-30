Pollsters on Thursday predicted the exit polls for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh. Here is what India-Today India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted for all five states {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Close call in Chhattisgarh Congress is likely to retain power in Chhattisgarh as BJP is looking to regain power. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts that Congress is likely to get 40-50 seats and BJP is likely to win somewhere between 36-46 seats in the Assembly.

Hope for Congress in Rajasthan The India Today-Axis My India is one of the rare pollsters who have given chance to Congress that it may retain power in the state. The poll predicted that Congress may win 106 seats, and the BJP may win 80 to 100 seats.

Its BJP in Madhya Pradesh The India Today-Axis My India in its exit poll has forecasted that BJP will remain in power in the state with 140-162 seats and the Congress is likely to get just 68-90 seats.

Opposition coming to power in Mizoram The India Today-Axis My India in its exit poll has predicted that The Zoram People's Movement is likely to win 28-35 of the seats in a 40-member Mizoram Assembly.

