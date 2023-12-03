Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Votes cast for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will be counted on Sunday from 8 am. The state is likely to see a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. The counting of votes in Indore-1 constituency will also determine the political fortune of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The senior BJP leader is facing off against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla — with exit polls claiming a lead for Vijayvargiya.
“Vijayvargiya will be a strong leader for the country but not for my assembly because he lived in Indore-2 assembly constituency and I am the son of Indore-1 constituency. I have worked as a family member for five years there. He is a national leader, he can do anything. He is a management guru, but he has not fared at all in Indore-1 Assembly constituency. I will win the elections and a son will win there," Shukla told ANI on Saturday.
900 officers soon to begin the process of counting of votes
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Around 900 officers will be involved in the vote counting process. Among these, 516 government servants will count the EVM votes and 180 government servants will count the postal ballots. Rest of the officials will provide assistance in vote counting process.
Here are key candidates contesting Indore-1 seat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Key candidates that contested the Indore-1 seat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 include Suneel Kumar Ahirwar who is contesting as BSP candidate. Anurag Yadav, also known as Deepu Bhaiya, is contesting on AAP ticket and Yasir Pathan is the candidate for AIMIM. Sanjay Shukla is standing as Congress party candidate while Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP candidate contesting for Indore-1 seat.
Here's what exit poll results suggest for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Exit polls results released on November 30 revealed that BJP is likely to cross the majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. However, the expected majority might be realised by a small margin. BJP may cross majority mark by winning 124-125 seats and Congress is likely to win 101-102 in 2023 polls.
When did Indore-1 constituency first came into existence ?
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: This constituency first came into existence in 1957. Congress's Padma Shri Babulal Patodi won the seat that year.
Counting of postal ballots to begin at 8 am
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting of postal ballots is scheduled to begin at 8 am today which will be followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs at 8.30 am.
Voter turn out of 72.28 per cent in Indore-1 constituency will decide the results today
Indore-1, MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: On November 17, Indore-1 constituency witnessed 72.28 per cent voter turn out, out of which, 73.69 per cent were males and 70.82 per cent were females.
