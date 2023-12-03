Indore-1, MP Election Results 2023 Live: Can Sanjay Shukla retain Indore-1 seat in high-stake battle with Vijayvargiya

2 min read . 07:41 AM IST

Indore-1, MP Election Results 2023 Live: Counting will commence at 8 am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Indore-1 constituency will see BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya facing off against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla.