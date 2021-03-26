Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Inside the quiet transformation of MK Stalin’s DMK

Inside the quiet transformation of MK Stalin’s DMK

DMK leader MK Stalin waves at supporters during his election roadshow at Soolagiri ahead of Assembly polls, in Krishnagiri district.
10 min read . 02:58 PM IST Sugata Srinivasaraju

  • The inside story of how a crumbling political party was modernized and made fighting fit in time for the 2021 elections.

MADURAI : Around October 2017, Sivaprakasan, nearly 80-years-old, was feeling very stressed in Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK). He had meticulously kept election records, crunched numbers, predicted good, bad and swing booths for the DMK for decades. But now, party men who were assigned to fund his professional enterprise had shown persistent reluctance.

Sivaprakasan had worked as CEO of the Madras Stock Exchange a long time ago. He had been brought into the DMK by former union minister Murasoli Maran, the nephew of then party supremo M. Karunanidhi. His stock had started plummeting immediately after Maran had passed away in 2003, but it reached its nadir in 2017.

