'Intentional delay?' Congress questions release of PM Kisan instalments ahead of MP, Chhattisgarh elections
The 15th instalments of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was released on November 15, 2023, just days before the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, raising questions about possible intentional delay by the centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, released 15th instalments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for 8 crore farmers across the country. The ₹18,000 crore amount was released for farmers ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Within next two days, Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was conducted on November 7.
In his X post, Jairam Ramesh reminded that the sixth instalments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020. Its ninth instalment was released on August 9, 2021. Whereas, its 12th instalments was released on 17 October, 2022.
"The 15th instalments under PM-Kisan are coming today i.e. on November 15, 2023. Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in two days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th instalment is being released today," he said in his post on X.
