The 15th instalments of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was released on November 15, 2023, just days before the state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, raising questions about possible intentional delay by the centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, released 15th instalments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for 8 crore farmers across the country. The ₹18,000 crore amount was released for farmers ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The annual installment under the scheme was released in October last year. Questioning the timing of the instalments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dropped a hint of an 'intentional delay' by the centre to match its timing with state assembly elections.

PM Modi transferred the 15th instalment from a function celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday. The PM transferred the money digitally to the farmers' bank accounts by clicking a button.

“Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 2 days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th installment is being released today. Rajasthan in 10 days and Is this delay not intentional?" wrote Jairam Ramesh on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

Within next two days, Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was conducted on November 7.

In his X post, Jairam Ramesh reminded that the sixth instalments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020. Its ninth instalment was released on August 9, 2021. Whereas, its 12th instalments was released on 17 October, 2022.

