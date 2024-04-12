Lok Sabha polls: Is BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir pitch failing to woo voters? PM Modi says ‘it was never a poll issue’
The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony was held with much fanfare, giving rise to speculations that it would help the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance gain an edge over the opposition parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
