Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >It is clear people in Assam, West Bengal want to elect NDA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Kharagpur in West Bengal and Chabua in Assam (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 08:27 PM IST ANI

  • In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches
  • Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and Assam will have three-phased election from March 27 for its 126 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam on Saturday and said it is clear that people in both states want to elect NDA in the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister will address election rallies in Kharagpur in West Bengal and Chabua in Assam.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches.

"Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, March 20, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP's development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls," he said.

PM Modi had addressed a rally at Karimganj in Assam and Purulia in West Bengal on Thursday.

BJP-led government is seeking to retain power in Assam. In West Bengal, the party is seeking to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

Assam will have three-phased election from March 27 for its 126 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

