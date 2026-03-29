'It's a two-sided fight': Actor Vijay announces TVK candidates for Tamil Nadu polls, will contest on 2 seats

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday announced the list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on 29 March.
Vijay is contesting in two seats - Trichy East and Perambur (Chennai) – in the Tamil Nadu elections scheduled on 23 April.
The party’s General Secretary, N Anand, will contest from the T Nagar constituency, Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will contest from Mylapore and Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam.
“It's only atwo-sided fight between we, the people's team and Stalin sir's team,” Vijay said while announcing the names of candidates. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.
Actor Vijay's TVK is making a debut in this election.
Vijay said TVK candidates come from ordinary backgrounds. They are not people with great wealth or power, he said. “They are people who understand the struggles of the common man. Not like other MLAs who are corrupt. An MLA should not rely merely on experience. What matters is integrity, responsibility, and commitment to the people,” he said.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls held in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Vijay urged people to vote for TVK and its symbol ‘Whistle’ symbol. “We will ensure women’s safety, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and maintain strict law and order. I assure you — we will never act against the interests of the people of this state. This is my promise. I kindly request the people of TN to give one opportunity to TVK for the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
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