AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's statement came as intelligence agencies reportedly warned Delhi Police of a potential threat to the former Delhi Chief Minister from pro-Khalistani elements.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal quoted Sant Kabir's famous doha when asked about the death threats against him. Kejriwal, who was at Delhi's Hanuman temple at the time, was asked about the intelligence inputs of threat against him.

"Jaako rakhe saiyaan maar sake na koi...," Kejriwal responded. This quote means that no one can kill the one who is protected by god. "The god is with me. I will stay alive as long as my lifeline [fate] is there. I'll die with this lifeline ends," Kejriwal said.

According to India Today, intelligence agencies warned Delhi Police of a potential threat to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from pro-Khalistani elements. The report cited sources as saying that suspects may be planning an attack.

Kejriwal visited the Valmiki Temple and Hanuman Temple in Delhi on Wednesday. He will now head towards his party office, from where he will proceed to file his nomination for upcoming Delhi Assembly Election.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Kejriwal informed that he will file nomination papers from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Wednesday for the 2025 Delhi elections.

Kejriwal will contest the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat.

The Delhi Elections will be held on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. In contrast, the Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.