Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, “Jammu and Kashmir will become a state again and the BJP will fulfill this commitment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about "Naya Kashmir" while addressing an election rally in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, September 19. His speech came a ay after the first phase of voting for 24 of the 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his speech on Thursday, PM Modi hit out at the Congress, the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) and said he won't let the future of the Union Territory get crushed at the hands of the “teen khadaan [three families]". He said,"They crushed Jamuriyat and Kashmiriyat."

Lauding the massive voter turnout during the first phase of the J&K election, PM Modi said, "The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelters and terrorists. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings."

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Srinagar: 1. "You have come in large numbers today. This enthusiasm of the youth, the message of peace in the eyes of the elders and mothers and sisters coming here in large numbers ... this is the new Kashmir."

2. “The first round of voting took place in 7 districts yesterday. For the first time, the voting took place without the shadow of terrorism. It is a matter of great joy and pride for all of us that such a large number of people came out of their homes to vote."

3. "During my recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, I highlighted that three influential families [referring to Congress, NC and PDP] are accountable for the region's decline…Unfortunately, these families believe that they have an inherent right to power and exploit the people. They have given Jammu and Kashmir nothing but chaos and fear."

4. "Hamari ek or pidi to mai in teen khandaano ke haathon tabah nahi hone doonga. [I will not let another generation be destroyed at the hands of three families]. That's why I am sincerely working towards restoring peace here…Children have pens, books and laptops in their hands. Today, there are no reports of fires in schools; instead, there are reports of new schools, new colleges, AIIMS, medical colleges and IITs being built."

5. “The three families here consider the politics of Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom. They do not want to let anyone else come forward except their own family. Otherwise, why did they stop the elections of Panchayat, BDC and DDC?…They thought that through this (Panchayat, BDC, DDC elections) new people would emerge in politics and challenge their family regime."

6. "Kashmiri Pandits have played a huge role in nurturing and promoting Kashmiriyat. But the selfish politics of three families made Kashmiri Hindus homeless…our Sikh families were also oppressed. These three families and their people remained partners in every oppression committed against the Kashmiri Hindus and Sikh brothers and sisters here."

7. “Jammu and Kashmir will become a state again and the BJP will fulfill this commitment."

8. “Ye Modi ka iraada hai,vaada hai...Liberating Jammu and Kashmir from terror and terrorism...Every force conspiring against Jammu and Kashmir must be defeated...Providing employment opportunities to the youth here..."