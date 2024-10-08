J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Omar Abdullah leading, Iltija Mufti trailing. Check candidates here

J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Omar Abdullah leading, Iltija Mufti trailing. Check candidates status here.

Updated8 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: File image of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah at a public rally in Gulmarg.
J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: File image of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah at a public rally in Gulmarg.(Mohammad Amin War / ANI Photo)

J&K Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is leading from Ganderbal and Budgam, as per early trends. The Congress-NC alliance has now crossed the majority mark of 46 seats, early trends show.

However, key leaders Iltija Mufti contesting from Bijbehara and Sajjad Lone contesting from Handwara seat are trailing.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly consists of 90 seats, following the recent delimitation. The Jammu region has a slightly larger representation than the Kashmir Valley. In the 90-member assembly seats, the Congress in alliance with National Conference (NC) contested these elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), based in the valley, chose to contest independently.

Election Commission says NC leading with 33, BJP trails with 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its latest counting tally at 9.30 am on October 8.

  • Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN : 30
  • Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP : 18
  • Independent - IND : 6

The Union Territory held its first assembly poll after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. These polls also mark first assembly election in ten years. Voting in the Union Territory was held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1.

According to poll panel data, 63.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all three phases. A voter turnout of 61% was registered in the first phase, 57.3% in the second phase of voting and 68.72% in the third phase.

What exit poll predictions say?

Various exit poll projections on Saturday placed the National Conference-Congress alliance in pole position with the regional party predicted to get the lion's share of the seats.

According to The People Pulse survey projections, the NC-Congress alliance may get 46-50 seats, the BJP may win 23-27, the PDP may take over 7-11 while the others may get 4-6 seats. Another exit poll, the Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in the state. The projections indicate 35-45 seats for NC-Congress alliance, 24-34 seats for the BJP can win. Meanwhile, Gulistan News on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the NC, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.

Notably, the exit poll projections have indicated that no single party is expected to cross the 46-seat majority mark, which is essential to form the government in the Union Territory. The results today will determine how accurately the pollsters predicted the results of the Jammu-Kashmir elections this time.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
