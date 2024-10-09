Jammu & Kashmir election results: Omar Abdullah open to talks with PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti if...

On PDP, JKNC vice president & newly-elected MLA, Omar Abdullah says, "Right now, we are not having any talks on this. No approach has been made to us by the PDP, we have made no approach to them. I think, at the moment, given the results in the elections which have been quite a setback to them, I can understand that there must be a lot of internal discussion going on. At some point in time, if a channel of communication opens, we will sit down and talk to them. But it's not a priority for us at the moment."