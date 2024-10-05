Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Exit polls give clear edge to Congress-NC combine, BJP likely to get…

The Jammu and Kashmir exit polls broached the possibility a hung Assembly ahead of the counting of votes on October 8. Data from various analyst groups however gave a clear edge to the Congress-NC combine.

According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the Congress-NC is slated to get 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir — giving it a razor thin majority to form the government. It projected the BJP as securing 26 seats while the PDP bags 8 seats.

The winning party or coalition will be required to win at least 46 out of 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The India Today- C Voter exit poll predicted 40 to 48 votes for the Congress and NC grouping. The BJP is projected to win 27 to 32 seats while the PDP is likely to secure between 6 and 12 seats.

According to the People's Pulse exit poll, the Congress-NC grouping is slated to get 46 to 50 seats. Meanwhile the BJP is projected to secure 23 to 27 seats. The poll forecast 7 to 11 seats for the PDP.

Dainik Bhaskar exit poll forecast 35 to 40 seats for the Congress-NC. The BJP is projected to secure 20 to 25 seats in the region. The PDP is predicted to get 4 to 7 seats.

Earlier on Friday the NC had rubbished claims about a tie-up with the BJP amid buzz about backchannel deliberation for government formation. The Farooq Abdullah-led party said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents.

"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Abdullah told PTI on Saturday afternoon.

Elections were held across Jammu and Kashmir for the time in 10 years — in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.