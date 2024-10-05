Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Exit polls give clear edge to Congress-NC combine, BJP likely to get…

The Jammu and Kashmir exit polls broached the possibility a hung Assembly ahead of the counting of votes on October 8. Data from various analyst groups however gave a clear edge to the Congress-NC combine.
According to the NDTV Poll of Polls average, the Congress-NC is slated to get 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir — giving it a razor thin majority to form the government. It projected the BJP as securing 26 seats while the PDP bags 8 seats.
The winning party or coalition will be required to win at least 46 out of 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Earlier on Friday the NC had rubbished claims about a tie-up with the BJP amid buzz about backchannel deliberation for government formation. The Farooq Abdullah-led party said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents.
"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Abdullah told PTI on Saturday afternoon.
Elections were held across Jammu and Kashmir for the time in 10 years — in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies)
