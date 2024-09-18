Jammu and Kashmir records 58.85% voting in phase 1, highest in past 35 years; top 10 updates

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated18 Sep 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Voters show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Voters show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The Assembly Elections for 24 seats in phase 1 took place in Jammu and Kashmir on 18 September. According to Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole, the approximate final has recorded 58.85% voter turnout as of 7.30 pm. This is the highest voting percentage of polling in the last 35 years

The highest voting was recorded in Kistawar at 77.23 per cent, followed by the Doda West seat, with 69.33 voter turnout, according to the poll panel.

Polling was held across 3,276 polling stations established in 24 ACs spanning 7 districts namely, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Ramban and Doda.

Here are the top 10 updates:

1) According to Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole, the approximate final result was 58.85 percent voter turnout at 7.30 pm.

2) Kistwar registered the highest voter turnout, 77.23 percent, followed by Doda (69.33), Ramban (67.71), Kulgam (61.57), Anantnag (54.17), Shopian (53.64), and Pulwama (46.03).

3) This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an Assembly election as a Union Territory. The last Assembly elections took place in 2014.

4) The EC set up 3,276 polling stations across the UT for 24 ACs spanning 7 districts.

5) In the first phase, 219 candidates are in the electoral fray, 9 of whom are women candidates.

6) As on 18 September, the election commission seized cash worth 124.3 crores in J&K. In addition, the EC's firm crackdown on the supply and distribution of drugs and narcotics recorded seizures worth 107.9 crore.

7) Voting began at 7 am and continued until 6 pm, the Election Commission of India said.

8) Overall, 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote, according to the poll panel.

9) In the first phase, 14,000 polling staff are overseeing the process at 3,276 polling stations.

10) Polling for the second and third phases will be held on 25 September and 1 October, respectively. The votes will be counted on 8 October 2024.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 09:44 PM IST
