J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Trichy Congress pres L Rext celebrates party lead by distributing Kashmiri apples | Watch

To celebrate Congress party's performance in Jammu and Kashmir, Trichy Congress President L Rext distributed Kashmiri apples among city residents

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 01:20 PM IST
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Despite Congress's miserable performance in Haryana, party leaders are celebrating Jammu and Kashmir's election trends. To celebrate Congress-NC alliance's lead in J&K, Trichy Congress president L Rex distributed Kashmiri apples among the people.

Additionally, the party workers also busted crackers in the city and near party office and in other places of the city.

Congress performance in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress alliance with the National Conference is likely to form government in Jammu and \RKashmir with poll trends on Tuesday showing the combine ahead in 51 of the 90 seats while the BJP was leading in 28.

The National Conference and BJP have so far bagged two seats each.

Trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the PDP was ahead in two seats in the Union territory, Peoples Conference of Sajad Gani Lone was ahead in two seats while the Independents are leading in six seats.

The National Conference was leading in 43 while its ally Congress was ahead in seven seats, the trends showed.

With the NC ahead of its rivals, party vice president Omar Abdullah said there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the peoples' mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

"The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Abdullah told reporters here.

Omar Abdullah was leading by more than 8,500 votes in Budgam assembly segment after seven rounds of counting, while he had a lead of over 5,000 votes in Ganderbal seat after six rounds of counting.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 01:20 PM IST
