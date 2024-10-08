Jammu Kashmir election results 2024: The Congress-NC alliance won the elections and will form the government. Independent candidates won more seats than Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024. Here are details.

Jammu Kashmir Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) scored the highest vote share in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, despite the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance's winning the polls. This was the first J&K election after the abrogation of Article 370. The Congress-NC will now form the government as it won the majority number of seats in the J&K assembly.

Besides, Independent candidates won more seats than Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024. The PDP won three seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly, while Independent candidates won seven seats in the union territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024 were declared on Tuesday. It was a clean sweep for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance. The NC emerged as the single largest party and won 42 seats, while the Congress won six seats. Their alliance won 48 seats - just two more than the majority mark.

A political party needs 24 seats to form a government in the union territory. Meanwhile, the BJP won 29 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its account in J&K, winning from the Doda Assembly constituency.

Jammu Kashmir elections results 2024

The BJP's vote share was the highest in J&K at 25.5 percent. This was followed by NC with 23.4 percent vote share. The Congress' vote share was at 11.9 percent, while that of the PDP was at 8.8 percent.

The PDP, which once allied with the BJP, is in its 25th year of existence. Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's party won its first J&K election in 2002. In the 2014 elections, the party won 28 of 87 seats.

The assembly elections, held after a decade-long gap, took place in three phases--on September 18, September 25, and October 1. This was also the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which resulted in the bifurcation of the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.