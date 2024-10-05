J&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Date, time, significance and where to watch

The J&K Exit Polls Result 2024 will be announced along with the exit poll results of the Haryana Assembly Elections. Why are exit polls important, when will exit polls for Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana Assembly Elections be announced? Check details here

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 08:39 AM IST
J&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Voters show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.
J&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Voters show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district of J&K, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.(PTI)

The J&K Exit Polls Result 2024 is set to be declared on Saturday, October 5. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases. The Elections Commission will announce the official results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on Tuesday, October 8. The exit poll results for the Haryana Assembly will also be announced in Saturday.

Also Read | Haryana Exit Polls 2024: Date, time, when and where to watch

J&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Date and time

The J&K Exit Polls Results 2024 will be announced by various pollsters after 6 pm on Saturday.

J&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Where to Watch

Axis My India will announce the J&K and Haryana exit poll results on its YouTube channel from 6:30 pm onwards on Saturday, October 5. The exit poll results will be live-streamed on YouTube, starting at 6 pm. Tap here to watch live Axis My India exit poll results

Other pollsters, including Jan Ki Baat, Today's Chanakya, CSDS, and C voters, are expected to announce the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Exit Polls results 2024 after 6:30 pm.

Also Read | J-K Elections 2024 Live: 65.5% voter turnout recorded till 5 PM

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are surveys taken of voters leaving the voting place, usually used to predict the winners. They are conducted immediately after voters leave the polling stations. These are different from opinion polls that are conducted before the voting takes place for a particular election.

Also Read | EC bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly elections

Why are exit polls important?

Exit Polls project who may win the elections, by what margins and what factors may have impacted the voting. These exit polls not only predict the winner but also tell how different age groups may have voted differently, how caste and demography may have influenced the results or how women may have voted this time, besides other factors. The exit polls may explain why a certain section may have voted in the way they did.

J&K Assembly Elections 2024

The Jammu and Kashmir Elections were held in three phases. A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25. A voter turnout of 65.48 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third and final phase held on October 1. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.

 

Also Read | Ex-militants campaign for NC, PDP in J-K assembly polls: Ram Madhav

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 Assembly constituencies, including 7 reserved for SCs and 9 reserved for STs. According to the Election Commission of India, there are 8.806 million eligible voters in the region. According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible voters.

In the last J&K Assembly elections which was held in 2014, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsJ&K Exit Polls Results 2024: Date, time, significance and where to watch

