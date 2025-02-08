Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Amid the counting of votes to begin for Jangpura Assembly seat from 8 am on Saturday, Aam Aadmi party is betting on former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to save their bastion this time.

The Jungpura Assembly seat has been with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2013 and for the past two Assembly elections – 2015 and 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar has been representing the constituency. In 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 vote and in 2015, he won by 43,927 votes.

Jungpura is situated in South East district, and this time, former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is contesting the seat, who is being challenged by Bharatiya Janata Party's Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.

In the recently concluded elections on February 5, over 60 per cent of the national capital's 1.5 crore voters turned out for the election for 70 assembly seats.

Also, in almost all the exit polls, it was predicted that the BJP might be headed for a victory, which may end the AAP's decade-long rule in the national capital.

