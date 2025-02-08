Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Will Manish Sisodia save AAP’s bastion?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Will Manish Sisodia save AAP’s bastion?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 06:35 AM IST
Written By Saurav Mukherjee, Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, along with the other 70 constituencies in Delhi. It's a battle between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah are contest for this important seat. (mint)Premium
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah are contest for this important seat. (mint)

Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Jangpura Assembly Constituency is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi which went to polls on February 5. The former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is contesting for the first time from this seat. Jangpura which is situated in the South East district recorded lowest voter turnout at 56.40 percent.

Who is contesting against Manish Sisodia?

The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls. 

Also Read: Who is Meghnad S? ‘Dilli ka normie Neta’ contesting from Malviya Nagar

What happened in 2020 Delhi Elections:

In 2020, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 votes, while BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi, received 29,070 votes.

Also Read: Net worth of Manish Sisodia

Stay tuned for Live Updates on Delhi Election Results

08 Feb 2025, 06:35:36 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Manish Sisodia had alleged BJP distributing money in Jangpura constituency on voting day

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: AAP candidate Manish Sisodia on February 5 alleged that BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them. Howver, Delhi Police rebutted AAP candidate Manish Sisodia's allegation. In a statement, it said, "The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared."

08 Feb 2025, 06:24:00 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: All you need to know about BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The fight in Jangpura would be a tough as BJP has placed Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Notably, Marwah had always contested from Janhpura as Congress candiate. However, he left the party and joined and joined the BJP in 2022. He had also won from the constituency three times on a Congress ticket in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

08 Feb 2025, 06:14:51 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Who is contesting against Manish Sisodia?

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls.

08 Feb 2025, 06:00:45 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Will it be a tough fight for AAP's Manish Sisodia?

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The fight in Jangpura would be a tough as BJP has placed Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Notably, Marwah has always contested from Janhpura as Congress candiate. However, he left the party and joined and the BJP in 2022. He has also won from the constituency three times on a Congress ticket in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

 

08 Feb 2025, 06:00:45 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: What are the concerns raised by Jangpura residents?

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Residents in the area have shared varied opinions about their current representatives, pointing to ongoing concerns such as inadequate civic management, safety issues, and a lack of involvement from elected officials. Locals expressed dissatisfaction with unresolved problems and limited interaction with their representatives. Many criticised the inaccessibility of the sitting AAP MLA, Praveen Kumar. Some have also raised issues about heavy waterlogging in Jangpura during the monsoon, according to a PTI report on January 28. 

Concerns over safety have also surfaced since the implementation of the 2021 liquor policy. Residents pointed to the rise in alcohol shops as a factor contributing to safety issues. Sakshi and Usha, Lajpat Nagar residents told PTI "The liquor shops have caused safety issues, especially when travelling after 7 pm."

08 Feb 2025, 06:00:46 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Jangpura MLAs so far

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live:

2020 - Praveen Kumar (AAP)

2015- Praveen Kumar (AAP)

2013 - Maninder Singh Dhir (AAP)

2008: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)

2003: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)

1998: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)

08 Feb 2025, 06:00:46 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Manish sisodia will be Deputy CM if AAP wins: says Arvind Kejriwal

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: On January 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that Manish Sisodia will assume the role of Deputy chief minister again if the party wins the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi.

08 Feb 2025, 06:00:46 AM IST

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: What happened in last elections?

Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Earlier in 2020, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 votes, while BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi, received 29,070 votes.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue