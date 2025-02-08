Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Jangpura Assembly Constituency is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi which went to polls on February 5. The former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is contesting for the first time from this seat. Jangpura which is situated in the South East district recorded lowest voter turnout at 56.40 percent.
Who is contesting against Manish Sisodia?
The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls.
Also Read: Who is Meghnad S? ‘Dilli ka normie Neta’ contesting from Malviya Nagar
What happened in 2020 Delhi Elections:
In 2020, AAP candidate Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 votes, while BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi, received 29,070 votes.
Also Read: Net worth of Manish Sisodia
Stay tuned for Live Updates on Delhi Election Results
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: AAP candidate Manish Sisodia on February 5 alleged that BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them. Howver, Delhi Police rebutted AAP candidate Manish Sisodia's allegation. In a statement, it said, "The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared."
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The fight in Jangpura would be a tough as BJP has placed Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Notably, Marwah had always contested from Janhpura as Congress candiate. However, he left the party and joined and joined the BJP in 2022. He had also won from the constituency three times on a Congress ticket in 1998, 2003 and 2008.
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls.
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: The fight in Jangpura would be a tough as BJP has placed Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Notably, Marwah has always contested from Janhpura as Congress candiate. However, he left the party and joined and the BJP in 2022. He has also won from the constituency three times on a Congress ticket in 1998, 2003 and 2008.
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: Residents in the area have shared varied opinions about their current representatives, pointing to ongoing concerns such as inadequate civic management, safety issues, and a lack of involvement from elected officials. Locals expressed dissatisfaction with unresolved problems and limited interaction with their representatives. Many criticised the inaccessibility of the sitting AAP MLA, Praveen Kumar. Some have also raised issues about heavy waterlogging in Jangpura during the monsoon, according to a PTI report on January 28.
Concerns over safety have also surfaced since the implementation of the 2021 liquor policy. Residents pointed to the rise in alcohol shops as a factor contributing to safety issues. Sakshi and Usha, Lajpat Nagar residents told PTI "The liquor shops have caused safety issues, especially when travelling after 7 pm."
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live:
2020 - Praveen Kumar (AAP)
2015- Praveen Kumar (AAP)
2013 - Maninder Singh Dhir (AAP)
2008: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)
2003: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)
1998: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress)
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live: On January 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that Manish Sisodia will assume the role of Deputy chief minister again if the party wins the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi.
Jangpura Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Earlier in 2020, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 votes, while BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi, received 29,070 votes.